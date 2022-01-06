First Dates 2022: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates is back tonight on Channel 4 with a brand new episode and more singletons looking for love.

The brand new series sees the show filming in its Manchester restaurant.

Advertisements

In this romantic new setting, maître d' Fred and some new helpers welcome an array of single people who hope to be served the love of their lives with the help of some new and returning staff.

Tonight sees the first episode in a brand new series.

First up this time to get the new series started is comedy queen Carol. One time star of Monty Python, Carol had a sparkling acting career. She meets 76-year-old interior designer Keith. Could he be the leading man she's been waiting for all these years?

Twenty-six-year-old Charles has never had a girlfriend and is yet to experience his first kiss. Could 22-year old Freya be the one to change that?

With a shared passion for origami, it isn't long before Charles impresses Freya with his talents, but when the words 'I love you' get spoken, has Charles jumped too soon?

Merritt and Emma are sisters from south London and both single. After years of mothering her younger sister, 32-year-old Merritt is ready to be romanced.

Advertisements

She's in luck when she's matched with smooth-talking musician Miles, who lays on the charm and even gifts her a cactus. But will she be able to focus on her date with sister Emma in earshot?

Emma has a fun-filled date with nursery worker Damani, where the wine and shots flow freely. But will both sisters take each other's advice and leave the restaurant with plus ones?

First Dates 2022 airs at 10PM tonight (Thursday, 6 January) on Channel 4.

Watch First Dates online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates page

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, if you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel for those aged 18 or over.

Picture: Channel 4