The Twelve returns for a gripping second series on ITVX

The Twelve is back, and this time it’s taking us deep into the heart of Western Australia.

All eight episodes of the new season are now available to stream on ITVX in the UK.

This season, the story shifts away from the urban settings of Season One to the rural town of Tunkwell.

When Bernice Price, a local landowner, is found dead at the bottom of her farm’s well, the peaceful town is rocked by scandal.

Two former lovers find themselves accused of her murder, but was it really a crime of passion, a tragic accident, or something else entirely?

As the drama unfolds, we follow twelve jurors from diverse backgrounds who have been chosen from the local community to determine the truth.

Leading the charge in the courtroom is criminal barrister Brett Colby, SC, who represents Patrick Harrows, one of the accused.

On the other side is Meredith Nelson-Moore, SC, defending Sasha Price, the second accused.

But the trial isn’t the only thing these two legal eagles have in common.

Their personal and professional lives intertwine in ways that add even more tension to an already charged situation.

Over the course of eight gripping episodes, we dive into the lives of the jury members and the legal team, all while the trial unfolds over six intense weeks.

But in a town as tight-knit as Tunkwell, can the jurors truly be impartial?

One thing’s for sure – by the end of this trial, no one involved will be the same.

The Twelve Season Two is now streaming exclusively on ITVX.