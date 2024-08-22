The wait is over for fans of the gripping crime thriller The Tower, as ITV has confirmed the release date for its much-anticipated third series.

Advertisements

Based on Kate London’s third novel, this series promises to be another nail-biting instalment, adapted by the renowned screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, known for his work on Homeland, Fearless, and 24.

The new series starts on TV on Monday, 2 September at 9PM, airing on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX.

On the cast, Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins, alongside Tahirah Sharif, who was BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama in the first series.

Joining them are Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

The Tower cast – JIMMY AKINGBOLA as DC Steve Bradshaw,GEMMA WHELAN as DS Sarah Collins,TAHIRAH SHARIF as PC Lizzie Adama and EMMETT J. SCANLAN as DC Kieran Shaw.

As for what to expect from the plot, the first episode is set two years after the events of the previous series.

It plunges Sarah into a new investigation following the stabbing of a teenage boy. This case reunites her with Lizzie, who is now juggling life as a detective and a mother.

Sarah finds herself at odds with Kieran Shaw, who is heading Operation Perseus, an undercover task force aimed at bringing down South London’s notorious drug kingpin, Shakiel Oliver.

Kieran’s team includes Steve Bradshaw, who is deep undercover within Shakiel’s empire. As tensions rise, the focus narrows on 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy, a witness to the fatal stabbing who also happens to be a crucial member of Shakiel’s inner circle.

As Operation Perseus reaches its dramatic climax, Ryan’s role will be anything but predictable.

This series is shaping up to be one you won’t want to miss.

Past series of The Tower are streaming on ITVX now.