A second series of The Royals: A History of Scandals has been commissioned by Channel 4.

Historian Suzannah Lipscomb returns to uncover more secrets from the royal households of the past.

The six-part series will be produced by Brighton-based production company Hello Mary and will air on More4 and its streaming service.

In a year filled with speculation about the current Royal Family, Suzannah’s series reminds us that royal intrigue is not a new phenomenon.

She will travel across the UK, exploring Britain’s regal history and revealing scandals we thought we knew, and some new ones too.

Suzannah will visit extraordinary palaces and historic houses to talk to experts about the role of the press, parliament, and the public in spreading royal gossip through the centuries.

Suzannah said: “It’s a joy to be working with a brilliant team on series two. The stories are even more deliciously scandalous and our locations are just spectacular. Above all, it’s just so much fun and my hope is that sense of fun will make it equally enjoyable for our audience.”

The first series delved into everything from George IV’s extravagant spending to the Cleveland Street gay brothel rumours involving Prince Albert Victor.

It also examined whether Queen Victoria’s uncle murdered his valet.

With 1200 years of monarchy and countless scandals, series one only scratched the surface.

Upcoming stories include Prince Bertie’s specially designed sex chair, the mysterious disappearance of two child princes in the Tower of London, and Prince George, Duke of Kent’s controversial relationship with an American socialite known as “the girl with the silver syringe.”