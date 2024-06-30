The Night Manager returns with Olivia Colman joining Tom Hiddleston

Full casting has been revealed for the return of hit BBC drama The Night Manager.

Get ready to see Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe return for the thrilling second series.

The Night Manager has begun filming this month.

Joining the original cast are Diego Calva and Camila Morrone, along with Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires.

And of course, Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, eight years after the first series finale.

The second series, inspired by John le Carré’s novel, is once again penned by creator David Farr and will be directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies.

Producer Stephen Garrett said: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family, and the first season of The Night Manager was no exception.

“It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after 8 years apart, reunited for season 2, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman. Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it…”

The new series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and globally on Prime Video.

Get ready for another thrilling ride with The Night Manager!