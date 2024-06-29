The Jetty release date and trailer with Jenna Coleman

The BBC has just dropped the release date trailer for its latest crime drama, The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman as Detective Ember Manning.

The show promises a gripping tale that could unravel the very fabric of her past.

Mark your calendars for 15 July, when The Jetty starts on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Created and written by Cat Jones, and produced by Firebird Pictures for the BBC, this four-part mystery begins when a fire rages through a property in a picturesque Lancashire lake town.

Ember must connect the dots between a missing persons cold case, a podcast journalist, and an illicit relationship.

As Ember closes in on the truth, her own life starts to fall apart, forcing her to reconsider everything she thought she knew about herself and her hometown.

The series features an impressive cast including Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent) alongside Tom Glynn-Carney, Ruby Stokes, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus, Bo Bragason, Weruche Opia, and Amelia Bullmore, Matthew McNulty, Ralph Ineson, David Ajala, Nina Barker-Francis, Miya Ocego, Elliot Cowan, Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes, Dominic Coleman and Ruaridh Mollica.

Don’t miss the premiere of The Jetty on 15 July on BBC iPlayer and BBC One!