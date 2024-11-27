Fans of Ten Pound Poms can get their first glimpse of the highly anticipated second series, set to air in 2025.

The BBC has shared new images showcasing returning stars Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown, alongside a host of new faces, as the series delves deeper into the lives of British migrants chasing their Australian dream.

Kate (Michelle Keegan) and Robbie (Nic English)

Robbie (Nic English), Kate (Michelle Keegan), Terry (Warren Brown) and Annie (Faye Marsay)

The hit drama follows a group of Brits who left post-war Britain under the £10 assisted passage scheme, seeking a better life on the sun-soaked shores of Australia.

Series two picks up in 1957, a year after the first season, as the characters continue to grapple with the realities of life in Galgownie, far removed from the paradise they were promised.

Michelle Keegan returns as nurse Kate Thorne, alongside Faye Marsay and Warren Brown as Annie and Terry Roberts, a couple determined to secure a brighter future for their family.

Annie (Faye Marsay)

Maggie Skinner (Maya Stange) and Ron (Rob Collins)

Marlene (Cheree Cassidy)

The season introduces new arrivals, including the Skinner family, Irish immigrants eager for their slice of the dream, and Benny Bates, a manipulative landlord who pulls Terry into a morally fraught deal.

As the characters settle into their new lives, they face fresh challenges and dilemmas. For Kate, her nursing career continues to be a lifeline, but life in Australia demands sacrifices. The Roberts family confronts both personal and professional struggles as they try to carve out a stable future.

The vibrant Australian setting provides a backdrop for complex, intertwined stories of hope, ambition, and resilience, echoing the real experiences of thousands of British migrants during the 1950s.

Pattie (Hattie Hook) and Peter (Finn Treacy)

Returning Australian cast members include Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

Series two, consisting of six hour-long episodes, will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025. Series one is streaming now.