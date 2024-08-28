Taskmaster series 18 is back – meet the new contestants and get ready for more hilarious challenges!

Advertisements

Get ready for more absurd antics and outrageous challenges as the highly anticipated eighteenth series of Taskmaster is set to return.

The BAFTA and National Comedy Award-winning show is back on our screens at 9PM, Thursday, 12 September on Channel 4.

This time, five new contestants are stepping up to the plate, ready to prove they have what it takes to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

The new line-up includes:

Andy Zaltzman – comedian, host of The Bugle Podcast, and cricket statistician (The News Quiz, BBC Radio 4)

Babatunde Aléshé – comedian, actor, and podcaster (Celebrity Gogglebox, C4)

Emma Sidi – actor, comedian, and writer (Starstruck, BBC Three/HBO Max)

Jack Dee – legendary stand-up comedian and writer (I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, BBC Radio 4)

Rosie Jones – stand-up, presenter, actor, and author (Trip Hazard, C4)

They’ve all signed up to tackle a series of challenges that promise to test their wits, problem-solving skills, and their ability to find hidden rockets under pressure.

All of this will be judged by the ever-watchful Taskmaster, who will once again deliver his verdicts with his usual merciless precision, awarding one of them the coveted golden head.

But that’s not all.

This year, Taskmaster fans can get even closer to the action with Taskmaster: The Live Experience, launching on 2nd October.

This brand-new interactive adventure allows fans to step into the shoes of their favourite comedians and take on a series of hilarious tasks, from navigating the lab to conquering the living room and shed.

The experience culminates in a final showdown in the studio theatre, where one player will earn the Taskmaster’s ultimate seal of approval.