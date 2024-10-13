Third celebrity voted off in Strictly Come Dancing results

The third celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in tonight’s results.

TV presenter Nick Knowles and pro dancer Luba Mushtuk were voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off with Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

In Saturday night’s latest live show, the celebs and their pros danced live for the third time this year in the fourth week of live shows.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec took the top spot on the leaderboard this week with a stunning Charleston to Unhealthy by Anne-Marie and Shania Twain. Their performance wowed the judges and earned a near-perfect score of 39, including three tens.

Close behind were Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas, delivering an energetic Salsa to Danza Kuduro, which earned them 34 points. Wynne Evans and Katya Jones also scored 34 with their sharp Tango to Money, Money, Money.

At the other end of the spectrum, Dr. Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez found themselves at the bottom with 20 points for their Jive, while Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk followed closely with 21 points for their Charleston to Rain on the Roof.

The marks from the judges were combined with viewer votes to decide the bottom two dance-off.

That was Nick & Luba and Shayne & Nancy, who had to dance again for the judges who unanimously decided to save Paul, leaving Nick to go home.

The latest results show of the series opened with a dramatic and energetic routine, featuring the professional dancers dancing to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams.

The episode also featured Snow Patrol providing a musical performance.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night live on BBC One and iPlayer as the remaining twelve couples dance once more.

On Sunday night, another celebrity will be heading home, plus Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be in the studio.