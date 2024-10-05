Strictly Come Dancing’s new series continues tonight with its third live show and its movie week!
It’s a brand new dance for the remaining celebrity couples as they face judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke live tonight on BBC One.
Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 6:25PM as the fourteen celebs and their pro partners hit the ballroom.
Tonight’s routines
In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for Movie Week tonight are:
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell
Jive to the Wayne’s World Theme – Stream/Download
Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez
Couple’s Choice to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Stream/Download
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas
Quickstep to I’m Still Standing from Rocketman – Stream/Download
JB Gill and Amy Dowden
American Smooth to Pure Imagination from Wonka – Stream/Download
Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe
Tango to One Night Only from Dreamgirls – Stream/Download
Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk
Charleston to Rain on the Roof from Paddington 2 – Stream/Download
Paul Merson and Karen Hauer
Cha Cha to The Magnificent Seven Theme – Stream/Download
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal
Samba to the George Of The Jungle Theme – Stream/Download
Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin
Paso Doble to Elevation from Tomb Raider – Stream/Download
Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola
Viennese Waltz to Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter – Stream/Download
Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu
Viennese Waltz to If I Can Dream from Elvis – Stream/Download
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec
Rumba to What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Stream/Download
Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones
Samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from Little Mermaid – Stream/Download
Wynne Evans and Katya Jones
Cha Cha to Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag from Mrs Doubtfire – Stream/Download
The show returns tomorrow, Sunday, 6 September at 7:15 PM, for the second results episode of this year’s Strictly, where the couple leaving the competition will be announced.
This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with the latest viewers’ votes.
The two couples with the lowest scores will face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who to save and which will be the next to head home.
Sunday’s show will also feature a special musical performance by pianist Alexis Ffrench.
More on: Strictly Come Dancing