Strictly Come Dancing’s new series continues tonight with its third live show and its movie week!

It’s a brand new dance for the remaining celebrity couples as they face judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 6:25PM as the fourteen celebs and their pro partners hit the ballroom.

Tonight’s routines

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for Movie Week tonight are:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Jive to the Wayne’s World Theme – Stream/Download

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez

Couple’s Choice to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

Quickstep to I’m Still Standing from Rocketman – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

American Smooth to Pure Imagination from Wonka – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Tango to One Night Only from Dreamgirls – Stream/Download

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Charleston to Rain on the Roof from Paddington 2 – Stream/Download

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Cha Cha to The Magnificent Seven Theme – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Samba to the George Of The Jungle Theme – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Paso Doble to Elevation from Tomb Raider – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Viennese Waltz to Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Viennese Waltz to If I Can Dream from Elvis – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Rumba to What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Stream/Download

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from Little Mermaid – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Cha Cha to Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag from Mrs Doubtfire – Stream/Download

The show returns tomorrow, Sunday, 6 September at 7:15 PM, for the second results episode of this year’s Strictly, where the couple leaving the competition will be announced.

This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with the latest viewers’ votes.

The two couples with the lowest scores will face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who to save and which will be the next to head home.

Sunday’s show will also feature a special musical performance by pianist Alexis Ffrench.