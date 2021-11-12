Enchanted, Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise & more now streaming on Disney+

Disney+ UK has unveiled a raft of new movies and TV shows now available to stream.

As part of its Disney+ Day, 17 new premieres are streaming now with many more announced.

One of the films making its Disney+ UK debut is the live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

Disney has also confirmed that a sequel to the 2007 film will be released on Disney+ in 2022.

Further new releases today include Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a documentary about Billie Elisih’s recent cinematic concert experience The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and recent hit Disney film Jungle Cruise.

There's also new drama series Dopesick with Michael Keaton while Frozen fans will no doubt be delighted about the premiere of all-new original series of shorts Olaf Presents.

Meanwhile upcoming releases on Disney+ in the UK include Marvel's Hawkeye (24 November), Ridley Scott's The Last Duel (1 December) and new animated musical movie Encanto (24 December).

Further new releases under Star are Niccolo Ammaniti’s high-end, dystopian, new-world drama Anna (November), The Big Leap (1 December) with Scott Foley and Piper Perabo, The Wonder Years (22 December) and Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (31 December).

Further announcements have revealed new original series Baymax coming summer 2022 and a live-action version of Pinocchio debuting autumn 2022 alongside the previously announced Hocus Pocus 2.

