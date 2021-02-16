Bridgerton cast adds Simone Ashley for season two

Simone Ashley will join the cast of Netflix's Bridgerton for season 2.

The actress, who currently appears as Olivia on Netflix's Sex Education, will play Kate Sharma in the new episodes.

Netflix share: "Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools – Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Filming of Bridgerton season two starts later this year in the UK.

A release date has yet to be announced but it's likely to follow last year's first season and premiere around Christmas.

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels of the same name and proved an instant hit for Netflix.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

