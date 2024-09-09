New BBC reality dating show will strand couples on deserted island

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is set to make a splash on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025, and it’s bringing a bold new twist to the world of reality TV.

From the team that brought us Married At First Sight, this fresh dating format pairs unlucky-in-love singles and sends them straight into their honeymoon – on a deserted island.

No phones, no apps, no contact with the outside world. Just a couple, a beach, and the challenge of making a relationship work in total isolation.

Twelve singles will be matched into six couples by a team of experts.

After an intimate commitment ceremony, they’ll be dropped on remote beaches where their fledgling relationships will be tested like never before.

Forget swiping right – these couples will have to survive the forces of nature and each other as they navigate this ultimate relationship challenge.

With nowhere to run when the going gets tough, these couples will have to communicate and collaborate to make it through.

The format, originally launched in Belgium, has already charmed audiences in Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, and it’s coming to the UK at the perfect time.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this dating reality format to the BBC.

“This unique new dating series will see couples who have previously been unlucky in love being paired up and sent straight on their honeymoon with no phone, no apps and no contact with the outside world – let’s see if they can make it work on their desert island and find love.”

If you’re up for the challenge, you can register your interest at cplproductions.co.uk

Stranded on Honeymoon Island will debut with twelve hour-long episodes later in 2025.