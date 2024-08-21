Stephen Mulhern teams up with Ant & Dec for new ITV show

ITV has unveiled an exciting new factual entertainment special featuring Stephen Mulhern and Ant & Dec.

The show, tentatively titled The Accidental Tourist, is set to air in 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Stephen, who is known for hosting shows like Catchphrase and Deal or No Deal, will step far outside his comfort zone in this one-off travel adventure.

Stephen isn’t exactly the adventurous type.

In fact, he’s pretty happy avoiding exotic locations, unfamiliar foods, and anything that disrupts his routine.

But now, with a little nudge from his pals Ant & Dec, he’s about to take on a journey like never before.

Stephen has asked Ant & Dec to help him change his ways, and the duo has decided to send him to Asia to broaden his horizons.

In The Accidental Tourist, Stephen will be thrown into a series of challenges that will test his resolve, all while Ant & Dec take inspiration from their favourite viral clips.

Stephen will find himself in epic locations, encountering new cultures, sampling local cuisines, and taking part in exhilarating activities he’d never dream of doing on his own.

Stephen admitted he’s feeling pretty nervous about the whole thing.

“Travelling and adventure have never been on my list of favourite things,” he confessed. “To say I’m nervous would be a huge understatement! This project sort of feels like the world’s worst bucket list!”

Ant & Dec, on the other hand, can’t wait to see their friend squirm.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, for us mainly, not so much for Stephen!” Ant joked.

Dec added, “We can’t wait to send Stephen off on his exotic journey of self-discovery and see what he uncovers.”

The Accidental Tourist will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025