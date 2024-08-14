Start date confirmed for TOWIE’s new series in Cyprus

The wait is almost over for TOWIE fans as the 34th series of the hit reality show is set to drop very soon.

In just a few days, the Essex gang will be back on our screens, and this time, they’re taking the drama to Cyprus.

Mark your calendars because the new series kicks off on Sunday, 25 August, at the usual time of 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.

The new series is packed with everything we love about TOWIE – confrontations, emotional rollercoasters, and even a few surprise faces joining the fun.

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Director of Programming, Unscripted, at producers Lime Pictures, said: “We’re thrilled for The Only Way Is Essex to return for its 34th series, launching with sun-soaked episodes brimming with drama in Cyprus,” she said.

“Prepare for an unforgettable journey packed with sizzling suspense, romance, juicy gossip, and all the glamour that fans adore! This is a series you won’t want to miss!”

It sounds like we’re in for a real treat this time around!