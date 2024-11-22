Sophie Ellis-Bextor to star in BBC’s New Year’s Eve concert

BBC One and iPlayer have confirmed Sophie Ellis-Bextor will headline their New Year’s Eve celebration, promising a glittering night of disco to usher in 2025.

Fresh off a remarkable year of touring across Europe, the US, and Australia, Sophie is bringing her dancefloor magic to a one-night TV special: Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve Disco (working title).

The event will see Sophie performing her biggest hits, surprise songs, and collaborations with special guests yet to be revealed.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Sophie. She’s supported Nile Rodgers and Take That, performed at Glastonbury alongside Peggy Gou, and seen her iconic Murder on the Dancefloor go viral once again.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “I always love a party, and I immediately think of sparkles, singing and dancing for a New Year’s Eve celebration and that’s what I’ll be bringing with me for my BBC One performance this New Year!

“The band and I can’t wait, and we have some special surprises planned. I’m so honoured to have been asked to bid a fond farewell to 2024 with you all, and to welcome in an exciting 2025 together. Get your disco shoes ready! I’ll be wearing mine…”

The TV special will air ahead of the iconic London fireworks display, with Sophie and her all-star guests promising an unforgettable party.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV at the BBC added: “BBC Music and BBC One have a long standing tradition of bringing the biggest stars in pop to audiences on New Year’s Eve. We’re thrilled that Sophie Ellis-Bextor, joined by some surprise guests, will be taking us into 2025, rounding off her already hugely successful year.”

Sophie follows on from Rick Astley who brought in 2024 with Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and The House Gospel Choir. Previous New Year’s Eve acts include Sam Ryder, Years & Years, Alicia Keys and Craig David.