Coronation Street to air 10,000th episode in February, it's been confirmed.

A very special episode will air on Friday, February 7 as Corrie celebrates its landmark 10,000th instalment.

The world’s longest running serial drama will mark the occasion by taking fans on a trip down memory lane as the residents of Coronation Street head for Blackpool on a very special mission.

ITV tease: "Rita is shocked when a parcel arrives containing the ashes of her estranged husband Dennis Tanner, along with a note requesting she scatter them in Blackpool. Taking in the sad news of Dennis’ death she confides in Ken who agrees to go with her.

"Deciding a day trip is something everyone would enjoy, Jenny books a coach and invites a group residents to join them. Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Jenny, Ken, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally, Yasmeen and Rita, clutching Dennis’s urn, set off for Blackpool."

The day out is a comedy of errors from the start with the coach turning out to be a blacked-out party bus driven by grumpy driver Des, played by renowned comedy actor John Henshaw.

Memories are shared, secrets aired and tensions rise as it starts to look as though they won’t make it to Blackpool before nightfall, if at all.

By the end of the trip lives will have changed and one resident realises the time has come to leave the cobbles for pastures new!

Producer Iain MacLeod said: “10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was ‘doomed from the outset.’ I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee.

"It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful - and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue.

"It’s a really great exhibition of Coronation Street’s classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles.”

Coronation airs on ITV with episodes typically Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30PM and 8:30PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on shows from the past month via the ITV Hub.