Paula Lane to join cast of Emmerdale from January

Acclaimed actress Paula Lane is to join the cast of ITV’s Emmerdale.

Paula has a wealth of television and theatre credits to her name and is best known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street.

She will play Ella Forster in Corrie’s ITV sister soap.

A teaser shares: “Ella soon finds herself out of a job when she sticks up for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) who’s attending a Veterinary Ball with her partner Paddy.

“Far from a pushover, luck is soon to come Ella’s way when a chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) opens up an opportunity. And it’s not long before Ella is turning heads in the village.”

Speaking about her new role, Paula Lane enthused: I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella.

“I’ve already heard there are big plans for her and I can’t wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”

Producer Kate Brooks said: “Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she’s a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye?

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula’s calibre to the show and we can’t wait to have her light up our screens.”

Paula begins filming this month with her first scenes airing in January.

Emmerdale airs weekday nights at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX

