The Big Soap Quiz 2023 line up and when it's on TV

The Big Soap Quiz will return to ITV1 this Christmas with a brand new special.

The traditional face off between Coronation Street and Emmerdale will once again be hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Regular team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock will return, leading stars from the casts of their respective soaps in a head-to-head battle.

The Big Soap Quiz 2023 air date

The The Big Soap Quiz will be on TV on Thursday, 28 December.

The one-hour show will air at 8PM on ITV1, available to watch online and catch up via ITVX.

Two teams will face questions about the major happenings and most humorous incidents that occurred over the past year in the Yorkshire Dales and along Weatherfield’s cobbles.

Will it be the familiar faces from the Rovers Return or the Woolpack who emerge as the ultimate champions?

Who’s on the lineup?

This time on Coronation Street’s team, captain Jack P Shepherd is joined by Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays Dee-Dee Bailey, and Tony Maudsley, known as George Shuttleworth.

Competing against them for team Emmerdale are Natalie Ann Jamieson, portraying Amy Wyatt, and Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson, alongside their team captain Mark Charnock.

The competition heats up with rounds that challenge the contestants on their knowledge of the ‘Year In Soap’, analyse their co-stars’ social media activities in ‘Soapstars Off Set’, and test their musical recognition skills in ‘Singalong a Soapstar’.

Adding to the excitement, two ‘Secret Soapstars’ will be revealed, with the teams needing to identify them using only visual clues. Both teams are eager for victory, but who will claim the trophy in this thrilling contest?

The Big Quiz first premiered in 2011 with a competition between Corrie and Emmerdale. Other specials followed, featuring the casts of shows including TOWIE and Benidorm. Corrie and Emmerdale returned for a rematch in 2016 and have continued to face-off each Christmas since.

Team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock have been appearing since 2017.

Last year’s Corrie team featured Sally Dynevor and Ryan Russell while Team Emmerdale alongside featured Nicola Wheeler and Jurell Carter.