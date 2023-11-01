The British Soap Awards have been cancelled for 2024, it’s been revealed.

The traditional awards show typically airs in the summer and looks back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

However there will be no ceremony next year with the show set to return in 2025.

Host Jane McDonald.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes: “The British Soap Awards won’t be on air in 2024 but is set to return in 2025.

“The show was fantastically received in 2023, achieving consolidated figures of 2.9 million and doubling its audience year on year, so we look forward to the show’s return.

No reason has been given for next year’s cancellation with the ceremony having aired yearly since 1999.

As is tradition, the top five soaps – Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks – are set to compete for accolades celebrating their performances over the last year.

Various awards will be decided either through public voting or by a committee of seasoned experts.

These prestigious awards will be handed out by a lineup of familiar personalities from the television and entertainment industry.

The most recent British Soap Awards took place in June at The Lowry in Salford.

Jane McDonald hosted the show, taking over from Phillip Schofield after he resigned from ITV and stepped down from future TV projects. Taking over the role will be super soap fan Jane McDonald.

Coronation Street and EastEnders were big winners on the night, with the latter taking home the title of Best Soap for 2023.

Further details about the next British Soap Awards will be announced in due course.

Past hosts of the show have included the late Paul O’Grady, Matthew Kelly and Richard Madeley.

