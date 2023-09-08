Hollyoaks will ditch its regular slot on Channel 4 as the series becomes the UK’s first national digital-led soap’.

It’s been announced that episodes will now be available to watch online the day before they are broadcast on E4.

New episodes will also be available to watch on YouTube the week after streaming and broadcast on E4.

The weekly omnibus will continue to be broadcast on Channel 4.

The fresh schedule pattern debuts on Monday, September 25th, coinciding with a thrilling stunt week featuring extraordinary and captivating storylines set in breathtaking new settings.

The week commences with an attention-grabbing one-hour special, where viewers will witness the love triangle involving Felix, his girlfriend Mercedes, and best friend Warren reach a dramatic climax. Additionally, there will be shocking revelations and unexpected developments, including a disturbing secret surfacing about influencer Rayne, which may lead to her downfall.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz said: “Hollyoaks has always been the youngest and most innovative soap so it’s fitting that it should be the first to embrace the changes in the behaviour of younger viewers and switch to a genuinely digital-led release pattern.

“It was the first UK soap to move to a stream-first model last year and this is the next phase of that evolution. We hope making Hollyoaks available on YouTube, as well as our own platforms, will introduce a whole new generation to the show.”

You can watch episodes online now via Channel4.com.