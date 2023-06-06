The British Soap Awards 2023 winners have been revealed – here are all the results.

This year’s ceremony once again saw Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks going head to head.

Super soap fan Jane McDonald hosted the event at The Lowry in Salford as awards for both viewer and panel voted categories were revealed.

Faces from across the TV and showbiz world presented the awards to some of the biggest faces from all five soaps who hit the red carpet for the most star-studded and glamorous event in the soap calendar.

The British Soap Awards airs on Tuesday at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

See all the winners and nominations below…

British Soap Awards winners 2023

BEST SINGLE EPISODE

Coronation Street – Acid attack – WINNER

Doctors – Anything but magnolia and if wishes were horses

EastEnders – Goodbye Dot

Emmerdale – All male man club

Hollyoaks – The long walk home

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) – EastEnders – WINNER

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) – Coronation Street

Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors

Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) – Emmerdale

Angus Castle Doughty (Eric Foster) – Hollyoaks

SCENE OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street – Acid attack – WINNER

Doctors – Hell is empty

EastEnders – Whitney and Zach say goodbye to Peach

Emmerdale – Paddy’s suicide attempt

Hollyoaks – Zoe tells abused Maxine ‘It’s not your fault’

BEST STORYLINE

Hollyoaks – Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine – WINNER

Coronation Street – Daisy’s stalking hell

Doctors – Valerie and the forged prescription

EastEnders – Loving and losing Lola

Emmerdale – Paddy’s suicide attempt

BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) – Coronation Street – WINNER

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) – Doctors

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) – EastEnders

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) – Emmerdale

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver) – Hollyoaks

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP

Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors – WINNER

David Neilson & Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper & Evelyn Plummer) – Coronation Street

Jamie Borthwick & Danielle Harold (Jay Brown & Lola Pearce Brown) – EastEnders

Mark Charnock & Dominic Brunt (Marlon Dingle & Paddy Kirk) – Emmerdale

Richard Blackwood & Jamie Lomas (Felix Westwood & Warren Fox) – Hollyoaks

BEST COMEDY PERFORMER

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) – Coronation Street – WINNER

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey) – Doctors

Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell) – EastEnders

Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock) – Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) – EastEnders – WINNER

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) – Coronation Street

Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) – Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (ON-SCREEN)

Mark Charnock – WINNER

BEST NEWCOMER

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) – Coronation Street – WINNER

Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan) – Doctors

Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) – EastEnders

William Ash (Caleb Miligan) – Emmerdale

Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant) – Hollyoaks

THE TONY WARREN AWARD (OFF-SCREEN)

Peter Hunt – WINNER

BEST FAMILY

The Platts – Coronation Street – WINNER

The Slaters – EastEnders

The Dingles – Emmerdale

The McQueens – Hollyoaks

The Millars – Doctors

BEST LEADING PERFORMER

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) – EastEnders – WINNER

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) – Coronation Street

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) – EastEnders

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) – Emmerdale

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) – Emmerdale

BEST BRITISH SOAP

EastEnders – WINNER

Coronation Street

Doctors

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

