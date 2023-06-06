The British Soap Awards 2023 winners have been revealed – here are all the results.
This year’s ceremony once again saw Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks going head to head.
Super soap fan Jane McDonald hosted the event at The Lowry in Salford as awards for both viewer and panel voted categories were revealed.
Faces from across the TV and showbiz world presented the awards to some of the biggest faces from all five soaps who hit the red carpet for the most star-studded and glamorous event in the soap calendar.
The British Soap Awards airs on Tuesday at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.
See all the winners and nominations below…
British Soap Awards winners 2023
BEST SINGLE EPISODE
Coronation Street – Acid attack – WINNER
Doctors – Anything but magnolia and if wishes were horses
EastEnders – Goodbye Dot
Emmerdale – All male man club
Hollyoaks – The long walk home
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR
Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) – EastEnders – WINNER
Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid) – Coronation Street
Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors
Michael Wildman (Al Chapman) – Emmerdale
Angus Castle Doughty (Eric Foster) – Hollyoaks
SCENE OF THE YEAR
Coronation Street – Acid attack – WINNER
Doctors – Hell is empty
EastEnders – Whitney and Zach say goodbye to Peach
Emmerdale – Paddy’s suicide attempt
Hollyoaks – Zoe tells abused Maxine ‘It’s not your fault’
BEST STORYLINE
Hollyoaks – Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine – WINNER
Coronation Street – Daisy’s stalking hell
Doctors – Valerie and the forged prescription
EastEnders – Loving and losing Lola
Emmerdale – Paddy’s suicide attempt
BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) – Coronation Street – WINNER
Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) – Doctors
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) – EastEnders
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) – Emmerdale
Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver) – Hollyoaks
BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP
Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors – WINNER
David Neilson & Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper & Evelyn Plummer) – Coronation Street
Jamie Borthwick & Danielle Harold (Jay Brown & Lola Pearce Brown) – EastEnders
Mark Charnock & Dominic Brunt (Marlon Dingle & Paddy Kirk) – Emmerdale
Richard Blackwood & Jamie Lomas (Felix Westwood & Warren Fox) – Hollyoaks
BEST COMEDY PERFORMER
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) – Coronation Street – WINNER
Ian Midlane (Al Haskey) – Doctors
Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell) – EastEnders
Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock) – Emmerdale
Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks
BEST YOUNG PERFORMER
Lillia Turner (Lily Slater) – EastEnders – WINNER
Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman) – Coronation Street
Huey Quinn (Kyle Winchester) – Emmerdale
Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (ON-SCREEN)
Mark Charnock – WINNER
BEST NEWCOMER
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) – Coronation Street – WINNER
Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan) – Doctors
Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) – EastEnders
William Ash (Caleb Miligan) – Emmerdale
Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant) – Hollyoaks
THE TONY WARREN AWARD (OFF-SCREEN)
Peter Hunt – WINNER
BEST FAMILY
The Platts – Coronation Street – WINNER
The Slaters – EastEnders
The Dingles – Emmerdale
The McQueens – Hollyoaks
The Millars – Doctors
BEST LEADING PERFORMER
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) – EastEnders – WINNER
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) – Coronation Street
Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) – EastEnders
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) – Emmerdale
Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle) – Emmerdale
BEST BRITISH SOAP
EastEnders – WINNER
Coronation Street
Doctors
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
The British Soap Awards airs on Tuesday at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.