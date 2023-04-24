Flo Wilson joins Emmerdale cast as Vicar Charles' mother Claudette

Flo Wilson is to join the cast of Emmerdale, appearing as Claudette, Vicar Charles’ mother.

Flo, whose previous TV credits include Sanditon, Death In Paradise and Brassic, started filming this month and her first appearance on the show is set for later this spring.

A teaser shares: “Claudette is a force to be reckoned with and totally unafraid to speak her mind. She is deeply proud of her son Charles’ position as a vicar and grandson Ethan’s legal career.

“She believes herself to be a loving matriarch, but secretly Charles finds his mother rather overbearing and soon the other villagers will learn not to get on the wrong side of Claudette. But what brings Claudette back into her son Charles’ life?”

Flo said: “I feel blessed that I was chosen to play Claudette and I hope to make the Emmerdale family proud of the work that I will do.”

Kevin Mathurin, who plays son Charles, added: “I’ve had the privilege of working with Flo before, so when I saw her name on the sheet I knew she’d be perfect to bring Claudette to life. Flo is a wonderful soul, an amazing actress and is already settling in.”

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson commented: “We are delighted to welcome Flo Wilson to the cast of Emmerdale. Her talent and experience will bring a new dimension to the show, and we can’t wait for viewers to see her in action. She’s certainly going to ruffle feathers in the Anderson household.”

Emmerdale airs nightly at 7:30PM on ITV.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Emmerdale online now via ITVX.

