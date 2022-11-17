Neighbours is to make a comeback just months after the soap aired its ‘final’ episode.

It was announced earlier this year that the long-running Australian soap would end after almost 40 years on screen.

In July the ‘last’ episodes aired on Channel 5 in the UK, with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan making a comeback for the big goodbye.

Neighbours Finale, Kylie and Jason return

However it’s now been revealed that the soap is to be rebooted on free streaming service Amazon Freevee in the UK, which will also host past episodes.

Filming in Australia will begin in 2023 with a premiere for the new series scheduled later that year.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming, Amazon Studios, said: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Jennifer Mullin of producers Freemantle added: “Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee. Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes.”

The reboot follows fans petitioning to keep the show on air.

Neighbours will also stream on Amazon Freevee in the US and on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

First airing in March 1985 Down Under, Neighbours premiered a year later in the UK on BBC One before moving to Channel 5 in 2008.

