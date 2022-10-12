Classic EastEnders characters to return for Dot Branning's funeral

EastEnders has unveiled a raft oft classic characters who will return for the funeral of Dot Branning.

In a special episode later this year, the iconic character will bid a final farewell when news reaches the residents of Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away.

June Brown, OBE, MBE played Dot on the soap since 1985. She sadly passed away in April 2022.

Returning characters who will feature in the special episode include Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes) George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson) will join Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) to say goodbye.

The BBC share: “The returning cast are currently filming scenes which will bring viewers up to date with their lives, as they share their cherished memories of Dot.

“For the actors, it’s also a chance to honour their beloved co-star June Brown, who passed away aged 95 in April this year.”

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said it was important to bring back significant people from Dot’s life to join her Walford loved ones for her final farewell.

He explained: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges. Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives – so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most. I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send-off.”

An air date for the special episode is to be announced.

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One.

You can catch up with past episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

More on: Eastenders Soaps