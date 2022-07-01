Neighbours final episode date confirmed for Channel 5 in the UK

The UK air date of Neighbours’ final episodes on Channel 5 has been confirmed.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the long-running Australian soap would end after almost 40 years on screen.

The series will air its final episodes in the UK on Friday, 29 July at 9PM on Channel 5.

The prime-time airing of the special last episodes will follow the previous instalments airing as usual at 1:45PM and 6PM.

First airing in March 1985 Down Under, Neighbours premiered a year later in the UK on BBC One before moving to Channel 5 in 2008.

It was announced in March that production would stop in June. Channel 5 said: “It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

Neighbours added: “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

“We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours. ”

As part of its final special episode, Neighbours will welcome back Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell.

A number of other former cast members are expected to return for a big send off.

A teaser shares: “Favourites from the past return to Ramsay St to celebrate with our Erinsborough locals.

“In a massive homecoming there will be something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985.”

Neighbours airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 6PM and online via My5 here

