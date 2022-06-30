EastEnders has revealed its first drag queen character.

Matthew Morrison will play the role of Felix Baker, aka Tara Misu.

Felix is the younger son of Mitch’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) and has arrived on the Square alongside Avery and Finlay (Ashley Byam), his older half-brother.

EastEnders share the trio are set “to stir things up in Walford this summer”.

On joining EastEnders, Matthew Morrison said: “I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders.

“It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”

You can find out more about the new addition to the cast on EastEnders’ social media as Matthew meets Natalie Cassidy and shares how it feels to be joining the EastEnders family.

Matthew also gets some top tips from RuPaul Drag Race UK’s Vinegar Strokes about what will make Tara Misu shine as a drag queen, including how to build confidence, how to master her walk and why leaving the house without a nail is a no-go…

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One. You can watch live and catch up via iPlayer.

