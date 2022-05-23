The Prince Of Wales and The Duchess Of Cornwall will guest star in a special episode of EastEnders.

The pair will be visitors to Albert Square as they join residents to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party.

The specially shot scenes were filmed back in March when Their Royal Highnesses visited the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew of the long running drama.

The BBC share: "Viewers have already seen Mick decide to throw a Jubilee party for the Square and in upcoming scenes, he will tease some very special guests.

"In the episode, due to air on Thursday 2 June, the partygoers will get the surprise of their lives as Mick and Linda greet The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and introduce them to the residents of Albert Square."

Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, hosts His Royal Highness at the party. Speaking about her brush with Royalty, Kellie said: "I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before.

"They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!"

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer added: "We are truly honoured to have both The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

"Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford but it wasn’t just her as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history."

These scenes were filmed on Thursday 31 March and will transmit on Thursday 2 June at 7:30PM.

