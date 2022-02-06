Neighbours fans launch campaign to save soap as it faces axe after 40 years

Fans have launched a campaign to save Neighbours as the Aussie soap faces the axe.

The show has been running for almost 40 years but could come to an end this summer.

Channel 5, which has aired the show in the UK since 2008, has announced it will be dropping the drama from its schedules.

In a statement they shared this weekend: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

"It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

"We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

"We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

It's understood that without a UK broadcaster the show is unlikely to continue.

In a statement Network 10, which airs the show in Australia on its digital channel 10 Peach, said: "As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward.

"Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner. We will provide further updates as they become available."

Fans of the soap have launched petitions to keep it on air with #SaveNeighbours trending on Twitter.

one petition has already been signed more than 10,000 times and calls on Channel 5 to rethink their decision.

The organisers wrote: "Neighbours is more than just a TV show - it is a source of comfort and entertainment for generations of fans who have watched it for decades - it is one of the most loved TV shows in the UK and brings lots of viewers from all backgrounds to Channel 5's catalogue of channels. Even Adele is a fan.

"Channel 5 - we plead with you - please find a way to keep Neighbours on air."

For now, filming is currently scheduled to continue until at least June.

You can catch Neighbours in the UK weekdays on Channel 5 at 6PM.

