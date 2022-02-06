Neighbours 'facing the axe' as Channel 5 drops soap from schedule

Long-running Aussie soap Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 in the UK and could be axed completely.

The show has been running for almost 40 years having first aired in March 1985 Down Under before premiering a year later in the UK on BBC One.

The series, which moved to Channel 5 in 2008, could end this summer.

Channel 5 has announced that it will no longer air the soap beyond August when its current contract with makers Fremantle concludes.

In a statement they said: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

"It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

"We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

"We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

It's been claimed that the move could see the soap's decades-long run come to a permanent end unless another broadcaster steps in.

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper that plans are being put in place to go out in style, hoping to invite back famous former cast members such as Kylie Minogue.

The source explained: "They are currently in the process of approaching a number of former cast members, including Kylie, to make a special return.

"If it’s the end, it really would be something special to have her back in Ramsay Street one last time."

Other stars who rose to fame on the drama, which has aired almost 9,000 episodes, include Jason Donovan, Delta Goodrem, Guy Pearce, Jesse Spencer and Margot Robbie.

For now you can catch Neighbours in the UK weekdays on Channel 5 at 6PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via My5 here

