The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern. Credit: ITV

The Big Soap Quiz is back for 2021 - here's who's taking part and when it's on TV and online.

The traditional face off between Coronation Street and Emmerdale will once again be hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Regular team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock will return, leading stars from the casts of their respective soaps in a head-to-head battle.

Watch The Big Soap Quiz 2021 on TV and online

The 2021 The Big Soap Quiz airs on TV on Monday, 20 December.

The one-hour show will air at 9PM on ITV as well as online via the ITV Hub.

The two teams will be quizzed on the biggest events and the funniest moments in the Yorkshire Dales and on the cobbles of Weatherfield from the past 12 months.

Will it be the regulars from Rovers Return or the Woolpack who reign supreme?

On Team Corrie led by Jack P Shepherd are cobbles co-stars Tanisha Gorey and Jane Danson.

Making up Team Emmerdale alongside captain Mark Charnock are the farm’s finest Emile John and Sally Dexter.

The atmosphere is fiercely competitive, but which soap team will be taking home the trophy and the glory this year?

The Big Quiz first premiered in 2011 with a competition between Corrie and Emmerdale. Other specials followed, featuring the casts of shows including TOWIE and Benidorm.

Corrie and Emmerdale returned for a rematch in 2016 and have continued to face-off each Christmas since.

Current team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock have been appearing since 2017.

Last year's Corrie team featured Simon Gregson and Sair Khan while the Emmerdale team was made up of Karen Blick and Jay Kontzle.