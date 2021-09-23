Waterloo Road is BACK with brand new series coming to BBC One

Waterloo Road is to return to BBC One with a brand new revival.

The continuing drama originally aired on BBC One between 2006 and 2015 set in a comprehensive school.

The new revival will be set and made in Greater Manchester with Cameron Roach returning to executive produce the show.

In an announcement today, the BBC shared: "The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

"Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day.

"The revival of Waterloo Road will boost drama production skills in the North of England and help to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country. The series will provide a training ground for new and diverse writers, which is of significant importance to both the BBC and Cameron Roach.

"Roach is renowned for his passion for long-running drama series and the power they have to develop and encourage emerging talent.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

"We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most - and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return.”

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer, commented: "I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall To Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road. The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans.

"Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester."

Further details including casting and a start date are to be announced.

For now the original ten series of Waterloo road are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.