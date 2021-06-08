First look as Dani Dyer joins Danny Dyer on EastEnders

A first look at Dani Dyer's cameo in EastEnders has been revealed.

The Love Island star will join dad Danny Dyer for a brief stint in the BBC One soap.

Dani will play pregnant cabbie Jeanette who gives Danny's character Mick a lift on his way to Linda's baby scan.

While on the way to the hospital, Mick finds himself having to take action when Jeanette's waters break.

Jeanette (DANI DYER), Mick Carter (DANNY DYER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Jeanette (DANI DYER), Mick Carter (DANNY DYER) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

First look pictures show Mick having to rush Jeanette to hospital as she goes into labour.

Dani, who welcomed her first child Santiago in January shared: "To be honest, I started looking at YouTube first to see how pregnant women act and then I realised I've been pregnant so I was better off relating to myself!

"I absolutely loved being pregnant, so it was mad having a bump back on and it made me miss my bump even more!"

She added of driving a classic black cab: "I was scared but we did loads of test runs so I felt more relaxed when it came to filming.

"I'm not the most confident of drivers so they kept their eye on me. I definitely won't become a cab driver anytime soon!"

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC One with two back-to-back episodes from 7:35PM.

You can watch all the latest from BBC iPlayer here.