Harry Redknapp is to make a special cameo appearance on EastEnders this summer.

The BBC have announced that Harry is set to visit Walford, delighting the many West Ham fans of Albert Square.

The channel shares: "A true East Ender and football royalty will be paying E20 a visit as Harry Redknapp will make a special appearance in an episode over summer, coinciding with the long-awaited European Championship.

"His legendary status amongst West Ham supporters guarantees Harry will be welcomed to Walford with open arms as the residents of the Square celebrate the tournament."

Harry Redknapp’s renowned football career began with playing for West Ham United, before going onto manage them as well as AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth among many others. He was crowned King of the jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

Harry said: “It’s no secret that I’ve wanted to be in EastEnders, so I’m over the moon to be making a special cameo this summer.

"With a nod to the Euros, it’s a lovely fit and as a proper East Londoner it’s been so much fun. Sandra’s a huge fan, she watches it every day so it’s a real special moment for the whole family!”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders added: “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by having none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp pay a visit to Walford.

"He’s synonymous with London’s East End and we were delighted to hear he’s a fan of the show too. We can’t wait for audiences to see what brings Harry to Albert Square.”

