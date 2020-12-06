The Big Soap Quiz is back for 2020 - here's who's taking part and when it's on TV.

The traditional face off between Coronation Street and Emmerdale will once again be hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Regular team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock will return, leading stars from the casts of their respective soaps in a head-to-head battle.

The Big Soap Quiz 2020 air date

The 2020 The Big Soap Quiz will be on TV on Monday December 21.

The one-hour show will air at 9PM on ITV, available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

The two teams will be quizzed on the biggest events and the funniest moments in the Yorkshire Dales and on the cobbles of Weatherfield from the past 12 months.

Will it be the regulars from Rovers Return or the Woolpack who reign supreme?

On Team Corrie led by Jack P Shepherd are cobbles co-stars Simon Gregson and Sair Khan.

Making up Team Emmerdale alongside captain Mark Charnock are the farm’s finest Karen Blick and Jay Kontzle.

With the scores tied at three victories each from previous years, the pressure is well and truly on for the two teams. But which soap will claim the top spot and reign triumphant this year?

The Big Quiz first premiered in 2011 with a competition between Corrie and Emmerdale. Other specials followed, featuring the casts of shows including TOWIE and Benidorm.

Corrie and Emmerdale returned for a rematch in 2016 and have continued to face-off each Christmas since.

Team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock have been appearing since 2017.

Last year's Corrie team featured Alan Halsall, Alexandra 'Ali' Mardell and Sue Nicholls while the Emmerdale team was made up of Nick Miles, Lisa Riley and Isabel Hodgins.