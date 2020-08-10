Doctors resumes filming and will return to BBC One later this year

BBC One's Doctors has returned to filming this week (Monday, August 10).

Production on the daytime favourite has been paused since March due to lockdown, other than a special one-off episode filmed by the cast themselves.

Filming on the series will resume from today (August 10), the BBC has said.

Mike Hobson, Executive Producer, commented: “It’s been a long process of preparing the set, the crew and actors, to make sure we are working in the safest environment possible. We have been chomping at the bit to get back filming, especially as the audience loved our special Zoom episode.

“We are looking forward to picking up where we left off, and continuing to create great storylines full of humour, while raising awareness of serious issues, and of course, creating a bit of drama!”

The BBC said: "The Doctors’ production team at BBC Studios have developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series is produced in a safe and responsible manner. Social distancing will be adhered to in accordance to current government guidelines."

Doctors will return to BBC One later this year.

The crew will be picking up where, they left off, and audiences will finally get to see whether The Mill’s resident midwife, Ruhma, will still be suspended after she was caught kissing a patient’s husband.

Alongside Doctors, both Eastenders and Holby City are also now back in production.