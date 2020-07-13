Joe McFadden is to return to Holby City for a special episode this month (July).

Joe McFadden will reprise his role as Raf Di Lucca and will grace the Holby City wards once again for a special episode.

BBC tease: "It may come as a surprise to viewers, to say the least, since Raf was shot… and died… in 2017.

"Raf comes back to Holby in a very special way when his widow Essie (played by Kaye Wragg) continues to struggle with her cancer diagnosis and searches for answers from a comforting place."

On his return to Holby City, Joe McFadden shared: “I’ll always look back on my four years on Holby with such fondness as it was one of the happiest jobs I’ve done and it was a real pleasure to get to wear Raf’s scrubs one last time in order to offer his wife Essie some guidance in such a touching episode.”

The episode will air later in July on BBC One.

Holby City currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC One.

You can watch the series online and catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.