Holby City has released its 2020 spring trailer giving us a glimpse of an enthralling few months ahead for the BBC One series.

The clip reveals a big return for one character, heartbreaking cancer news and a guest appearance from John Barrowman

You can watch the Holby City 2020 spring trailer below...

John Barrowman will be gracing the Holby City wards for one episode as visiting consultant Drew Nicholson-Heath, a renowned global recruiter who has some history with Ange (Dawn Steele). Always on the lookout for talented surgeons to poach, it’s not long before certain members of the team are doing all they can to impress high flyer Drew.

John Barrowman said: “Being part of another iconic BBC drama is just fabulous. I was welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew and felt like part of the Holby City family right away. My character Drew brings a new flavour to the show and I look forward to his return soon. Surgery will never be the same again.”

Meanwhile, John Michie will be returning as Guy Self, who is set to shake things up upon his arrival back at the hospital. With a few secrets up his sleeve, he soon gets under the skin of some of his colleagues…namely Ric (Hugh Quarshie).

John Michie said: “It’s always exciting to come back to Holby City and play Guy Self because he’s such a dangerous, egotistical character who’s constantly fighting his personal demons whilst always knowing that he’s a brilliant surgeon.”

In addition to new & returning faces, the lives of two of Holby’s most loved characters are set to be thrown into turmoil as Essie’s (Kaye Wragg) cancer returns and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) also receives a cancer diagnosis.

With an incredibly tough couple of months ahead for the pair as they each deal with life threatening diagnoses, a lot of strain is also put on their nearest and dearest as they do what they can to support them.

Kaye Wragg said: “Showing the real struggle of two nurses sharing an illness together yet being alone in their own torture of what their futures hold is Holby at its best. Being immersed in the world of this disease is something I’ve had many experiences with as myself, so there’s no shortage of empathy and understanding for my character and for Fletch’s.

"It’s a tough watch, but it will resonate for many sufferers and their loved ones going through traumatic illnesses. Throughout their journeys, Essie and Fletch discover their worst fears, their lost opportunities and what futures they need to make plans for.”

Holby City airs on BBC One on Tuesdays at 8PM.