Sky has released the official trailer for its 2024 Christmas special, Bad Tidings, a festive comedy starring Chris McCausland, Lee Mack, and Rebekah Staton.

The one-off show, written by BAFTA-winning duo Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas in collaboration with McCausland, will premiere on Sky and streaming service NOW this December.

Set in Stockport, the story follows Neil, a home security expert played by Lee Mack, who’s at odds with his neighbour Scott, played by Chris McCausland.

Scott’s the kind of neighbour who tests your patience—he swaps bins, keeps his Christmas lights up all year round, and complains about Neil’s old car on the driveway. To make matters worse for Neil, the rest of the street loves Scott, and the fact that he’s blind only amplifies his local hero status.

The tension boils over when Scott is nominated to lead the Neighbourhood Watch, much to Neil’s disbelief. Their feud escalates until Neil causes a power cut that plunges the whole street into darkness on Christmas Eve.

With the rest of the neighbourhood forced to leave their homes to salvage their Christmas plans, Neil and Scott are left behind. But their quiet night is disrupted when a local crime family, the Brennans, launch an ambitious heist to rob every house on the street in one go.

The unlikely duo must set aside their differences to protect the neighbourhood. With no power, no alarms, and no cameras, they’re left to rely on wit, improvisation, and Scott’s unique perspective. As the two navigate this chaotic Christmas night, Bad Tidings promises laughs, surprises, and perhaps even a hint of festive redemption.

The cast also features Sarah Alexander, Ben Crompton, Emily Coates, Josiah Eloi, and Tupele Dorgu, rounding out an ensemble perfect for a holiday comedy. Sky is billing Bad Tidings as a heartwarming and hilarious addition to its Christmas lineup, and with its mix of sharp writing and a talented cast, it’s shaping up to be a festive must-watch.

Bad Tidings will air on Sky and be available on NOW this December.