Sister Boniface Mysteries returns for series 4

Advertisements

Filming has started on the fourth series of hit drama Sister Boniface Mysteries.

Lorna Watson is back as TV’s favourite Vespa-driving, crime-solving, Catholic nun. She’s joined by Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone, and Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button.

The series 4 guest cast includes Les Dennis, Katherine Kingsley, Martyn Ellis, Mina Anwar, Ed Birch, and Daniel Laurie.

This year, the show also returns with a festive feature-length Christmas special in December, written by Jude and directed by Paul Gibson.

The festive special features the Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society’s pantomime. This year, it’s Cinderella, with a celebrity director adding pressure to deliver their best performance yet.

Rehearsals start, but cast members mysteriously start dropping like flies. Can Sister Boniface catch the killer before they strike again? Will GSADS give the public the festive treat they deserve? And can Sam and Felix pull off a polka in a pantomime horse?

Elsewhere in the series, a bucking bronco goes haywire on a game show set, a killer scarecrow stalks the streets, the Scottish invade, a femme fatale falls to her death in a stunt gone wrong, and CC Lowsley has planned some team building.

Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Adrian is keeping a secret that could tear the sisters’ lives apart.

Lorna Watson said: “It’s brilliant to be back with the gang for series four. I feel very lucky to be part of such a lovely show and can’t wait to get cracking, solving crime in the Cotswolds sunshine.”

Filming is taking place in and around the Cotswolds, with Series 4 set to air next year on BritBox International and UKTV’s Drama in the UK.