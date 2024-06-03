Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg in talks for his own reality show

Tory MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg might be coming to a screen near you in his very own reality show.

Yes, you read that right.

The eccentric father-of-six is in discussions to star in a Discovery+ series, styled after Netflix’s hit At Home With The Furys, which follows boxing legend Tommy Fury.

Cameras would follow the former business secretary as he campaigns for the General Election in July.

And that’s not all.

The show would also delve into his home life at Gournay Court, a stunning seventeenth-century mansion in Somerset.

There, he lives with his heiress wife, Helena de Chair, and their six children.

Rees-Mogg himself confirmed the news, telling The Sun on Sunday: “Yes, I have been approached. It is very flattering. I am thinking about it. I may be talking to them in reasonably short order.”

This possible TV venture comes on the heels of Jacob’s growing fanbase from his GB News show, State of the Nation.

A television insider spilled the beans, saying: “Jacob is a divisive, fascinating character who lives an old-fashioned life, and TV producers think a fly-on-the-wall series could be a hit.

“He is very well spoken, staunchly religious, speaks fluent Latin, and is not afraid to air his views, which makes for a unique watch. His opinions aren’t for everyone, but he will certainly get people talking.”

Move over, Kim Kardashian…