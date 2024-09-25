Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators returns for series five

Fan-favourite Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators is officially returning, with filming for series five now underway in the picturesque town of Stratford-upon-Avon.

Stars Jo Joyner, Mark Benton, and Patrick Walshe McBride are back, reprising their beloved roles as Luella Shakespeare, Frank Hathaway, and Sebastian Brudenell.

The new series is being produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions in Birmingham and will first premiere on UKTV’s crime channel, Alibi, next year.

After that, the show will be available on the BBC and iPlayer, where series one to four are already available if you fancy a rewatch in the meantime.

The show, created by Paul Matthew Thompson and Jude Tindall, brings together an unlikely but winning detective duo.

Ex-cop Frank Hathaway and former hairdresser Lu Shakespeare navigate the cobbled streets of Stratford-upon-Avon, solving thrilling cases and murders most foul.

Jo Joyner said: “I’m so excited to be stepping back into Luella’s bright and fluffy shoes! We have such loyal and brilliant fans who have been asking us daily if we’ll ever be back, so it’s wonderful to finally be able to say yes!

“I can’t wait to see Lu, Frank and Sebastian cracking more countryside crimes whilst squabbling fondly in series 5.”

Mark Benton enthused: “I’m so thrilled to be making the show again. The reaction was phenomenal and hopefully series five will be even better. I can’t wait.”

Patrick Walshe McBride added: “I’m so excited to be back filming Shakespeare & Hathaway. We have so much fun making the show and we put a lot of love into it.

“I hope viewers will be interested to find out what the characters have been up to over the last couple of years, and will enjoy accompanying us in a new season of murder and merriment. Anyone for Earl Grey?”