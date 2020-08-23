13-year-old Justine Afante once again wowed on The Voice Kids on Saturday night.

The teenager won a spot in the grand final with an epic performance in the semi-finals.

Advertisements

Justin previously wowed the judges with her cover of Never Enough in the blind auditions, getting all four coaches to turn.

She chose to join Pixie Lott's team and last night performed for a place in the final.

Justine sang One Moment In Time, winning her way to next weekend's grand final on Team Pixie.

You can watch Justine Afante's performance of One Moment In Time in the video above.

Advertisements

Justine beat Rae and Joshua to the spot in next Saturday's show.

Choosing Justine for the final, Pixie said: "I really think there's something super special in all of you. I feel so lucky and grateful that all of you are on my team...

"I love you all, I'm going to go with... Justine."

Elsewhere in the semi-final, Danny Jones chose George Elliott, Paloma Faith selected Dara McNicholl and Will.i.am went with Victoria Alsina as the four finalists were confirmed.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers between the ages of seven and 14.

In the pre-recorded final next weekend the top four contestants will perform and a virtual audience will crown the winner of The Voice Kids UK 2020.

Advertisements

At stake is the top prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a dream family getaway to Universal studios.

Full episodes of The Voice Kids can be found via the ITV website.