The Greatest Dancer 2020 finalists: Meet the contestants in the final

Here's a look at The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants fighting for the title in the final.

After winning their way through the auditions and live challenge shows, four acts are now remaining.

The four superstar Dance Captains on series 2 - Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick - each have one act left in their teams for the grand final this Saturday night.

In the final, the finalists will kick things off with a very special duet with their Dance Captain. The viewer votes will decide which three acts get to dance one more time in their bid for glory.

Up for grabs for the winner is a £50,000 cash prize and the chance to perform on the Strictly Come Dancing live shows later this year.

Meet The Greatest Dancer teams below...

The Greatest Dancers finalists

Lily & Joseph - Team Cheryl

Lily & Joseph

Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official

Duo Lily & Joseph were Cheryl's pick from the auditions. 10-year-old Lily & 8-year-old Joseph are best friends from North East England.

Lily & Joseph said: "We can’t believe Cheryl chose us! She danced from a young age just like us, and she is such an inspiration to us both. We can’t believe how lucky we are to get this amazing opportunity, we’re still pinching ourselves every day. We’re really excited to spend time with Cheryl and do what we love the most."

Michael & Jowita - Team Oti

Michael and Jowita

Instagram username: @michael_jowita

Michael, 27, and Jowita, 25, are a ballroom and Latin duo living in London.

The couple said: "To be in Oti’s final three means the world to us. This is a life changing opportunity and we will do our best to make Oti proud. She’s an amazing performer, dancer and choreographer and we are blessed to be under her wing in the competition. This is a dream come true for us."

Dancepoint - Team Todrick

Dancepoint

Instagram username: @dancepoint_team

Aged between 11 and 18, Dancepoint is a theatrical, acrobatic and contemporary dance group made up of 16 members from Glasgow.

Dancepoint said: "We are so excited that Todrick has chosen us to be in his final three because we’ve always looked up to him. We loved him when he went on Dance Moms and choreographed a Wizard of Oz dance - he’s a perfect fit for us! He thinks outside the box and as a dance company that’s what we strive to do."

Harrison Vaughan - Team Matthew

Harrison

Instagram username: @harrisonvaughann

16-year-old Harrison is a contemporary soloist from Liverpool who simultaneously wowed and freaked out the judges with his audition where he dressed as a clown.

Harrison said: "Seeing the mirrors open at the callbacks and seeing Matthew stood there was just the best feeling. We share the same interest in musical theatre and jazz style dancing so I’ve always looked up to him as a performer. For him to have faith in me makes me want to work even harder and give the live shows everything I’ve got to make him proud."

The Greatest Dancer 2020 concludes at 6:30PM on Saturday, March 7 on BBC One