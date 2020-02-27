The Greatest Dancer 2020 results and contestants from the live shows

Who's left on The Greatest Dancer? Recap all the results and contestants from the live shows so far.

Over four weeks of auditions, dance acts of any style or genre auditioned for a live studio audience. The crowd could vote for an act using a keypad and if more than 75% of the audience voted, that act made the call backs.

At the callback stages, dance captains Cheryl, Todrick, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison had the tough task of whittling down the contestants picking three each to mentor in the live challenge shows.

Nine acts made it through to the live stages, competing to win £50,000, a chance to dance on Strictly Come Dancing and become The Greatest Dancer.

In the first three weeks, each of the dancers were set a challenge which they had to tackle with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance.

It could have been to use a specific prop or choreograph a routine with a unique theme.

In the live shows, the power is in the complete hands of the viewers at home, as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week. The acts with the fewest votes were sent home until the final, where four will fight for the title.

Recap all the contestants and results so far of The Greatest Dancer 2020 below.

The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants and results

Cheryl

Lily & Joseph - 10-year-old Lily & 8-year-old Joseph are best friends from North East England.

Brothers of Dance - Brothers of Dance are an all male contemporary dance group aged between 15 and 30 from all over the UK.

ELIMINATED WEEK 1 (February 1): The Queens - The Queens are an all female Jazz group aged between 25 and 27 in London.

Oti

Michael & Jowita - Michael, 27, and Jowita, 25, are a ballroom and Latin duo living in London.

ELIMINATED WEEK 4 (February 22): Vale - Aged between 12 and 16, Vale are a contemporary group from Stockport

ELIMINATED WEEK 2 (February 8): Dark Angels - Dark Angels are a hip Hop dance crew from Bristol aged between 14 and 27

Todrick

Dancepoint - Aged between 11 and 18, Dancepoint is a theatrical, acrobatic and contemporary dance group from Glasgow.

ELIMINATED WEEK 3 (February 15): Ainsley Ricketts - Ainsley is a 23-year-old contemporary performer from London

ELIMINATED WEEK 1 (February 1): Ryan Gibson - Ryan is an 18-year-old commercial solo dancer from Sandhurst.

Matthew

Hannah Martin - 17-year-old Hannah performs a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance

Harrison Vaughan - 16-year-old Harrison is a contemporary soloist from Liverpool.

ELIMINATED WEEK 2 (February 8): Ross & Travis - Ross, 19, from Portsmouth and Travis, 22, from Bournemouth are a street dance duo.

The Greatest Dancer continues this weekend with the semi-final.

Two more acts will be eliminated leaving four to go forward to the grand final.

The Greatest Dancer aired Saturday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.