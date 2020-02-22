One more act was voted off The Greatest Dancer in the fourth live show results tonight.

It was the fourth week of the challenge shows this weekend and seven acts remained - but one more was seen heading home tonight (Saturday, February 22).

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison were back with their acts once more in a bid to win over viewer votes with this week's challenge, Dance Fusion.

After all had performed live for a fourth time it was over to viewers to vote for their favourite. Once lines had closed, the act with the fewest votes was revealed.

The Greatest Dancer results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the public votes this weekend (February 22) and it was contemporary group Vale from Oti's squad who were eliminated.

Now six acts remain in the running to scoop the £50,000 cash prize and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing later in 2020.

Currently making up Cheryl's squad are Duo Lily & Joseph and all male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance.

On Oti's squad is Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita.

Todrick's squad features mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, on Matthew's squad are contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin and contemporary soloist Harrison Vaughan.

Meanwhile, the latest live show featured a special performance from Ronan Keating and Emeli Sandé who performed her new song 'One Of A Kind' in collaboration with the incredible Northern Ballet

The Greatest Dancer continues live next Saturday night on BBC One.

Next weekend is the semi-final featuring a guest performance from Freya Ridings.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.