Ronan Keating and Emeli Sandé to perform on The Greatest Dancer live shows

Ronan Keating and Emeli Sandé will perform on The Greatest Dancer live show this weekend (Saturday, February 22).

The two performers will showcase their brand new single 'One Of A Kind' in Saturday's latest live show.

They'll team up with the Northern Ballet dance company for for the special performance.

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday night at 7:05PM on BBC One.

Tonight the exhilarating live shows continue as the four superstar Dance Captains and their acts blow the roof off the studio in a spectacular group dance to open the show.

The pressure is building as only seven acts are left in the competition and they’re all battling to make it to next week’s semi final, and ultimately become The Greatest Dancer, win £50,000 and perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Every week, each dance act is set a challenge which they must tackle with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance. For the first time the power is in the hands of the viewers at home, as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week - tonight’s challenge theme is Dance Fusion.

For the four Dance Captains Todrick Hall, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, the pressure is on as they mentor their acts through the rest of the live challenge shows.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.