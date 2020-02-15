One more act was voted off The Greatest Dancer in tonight's third live show results.

It was the third week of the challenge shows this weekend and eight acts remained - but one more was seen heading home tonight (Saturday, February 15).

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison were back with their acts once more in a bid to win over viewer votes.

After all had performed live for a third time it was over to viewers to vote for their favourite. Once lines had closed, the act with the fewest votes was revealed.

The Greatest Dancer results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the public votes this weekend (February 15) as contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts from Todrick's squad was eliminated.

Now seven acts remain in the competition with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing later in 2020.

Currently making up Cheryl's squad are Duo Lily & Joseph and all male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance.

On Oti's squad are contemporary group Vale and Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita.

Todrick's squad features mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, on Matthew's squad are contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin and contemporary soloist Harrison Vaughan.

Meanwhile, the latest live show featured a special performance from Ella Eyre who performed her new song 'New Me' in collaboration with the incredible Dance Company Silver Beats.

The Greatest Dancer continues live next Saturday night on BBC One.

Next weekend will be dance fusion week while the music guess is Ronan Keating with Emeli Sandé.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.