Two more acts have been voted off The Greatest Dancer in tonight's latest live show results.

It was the second week of the challenge shows this weekend and ten acts remained - but TWO were seen heading home tonight (Saturday, February 8).

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick and Matthew Morrison were back with their acts in a bid to win over viewer votes.

After all had performed live for a second time it was over to viewers to vote for their favourite. Once lines had closed, the two acts with the fewest votes were revealed.

The Greatest Dancer results

Hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the public votes this weekend (February 8) as hip hop dance crew Dark Angels on Oti's team and Matthew's street dance duo Ross and Travis were eliminated.

Now eight acts remain in the competition with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Currently making up Cheryl's squad are Duo Lily & Joseph and all male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance.

On Oti's squad are contemporary group Vale and Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita.

Todrick's squad features contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

Finally, on Matthew's squad are contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin and contemporary soloist Harrison Ellison.

In the live shows, each act is given a new challenge each week for their performance. It could be a prop they need to include or a theme they must incorporate into their routine.

As well as the viewer votes, the audience at The Greatest Dancer studio could also vote for their favourite.

Meanwhile, the latest live show featured a special performance from Anne-Marie who performed her new song 'Birthday' in collaboration with the incredible Boy Blue.

The Greatest Dancer continues live next Saturday night on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.