The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants on social media.

The new series of The Greatest Dancer started its auditions in January.

The first four episodes of the series saw dancers aged 7 and up perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience.

If 75 per cent of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them through to the callbacks where each coach selected a trio of acts for the live shows.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

The Greatest Dancer Instagram and Twitter usernames

Cheryl

Lily & Joseph

Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official

Twitter username: @LilyJoseph

The Queens

Instagram username: @hellothequeens

Twitter username: @hellothequeens

Brothers of Dance

Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany

Oti

Dark Angels

Instagram username: @adadarkangels

Vale

Instagram username: @valedance27

Michael & Jowita

Instagram username: @michael_jowita

Twitter username: @JowitaMichael

Todrick

Ainsley Ricketts

Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts

Twitter username: @RickettsAinsley

Dancepoint

Instagram username: @dancepoint_team

Ryan Gibson

Matthew

Hannah Martin

Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg

Harrison Ellison

Instagram username: @harrisonellison19

Ross & Travis

Instagram username: @rossandtravis

The Greatest Dancer 2020 airs on BBC One on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via the BBC iPlayer.