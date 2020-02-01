The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants on social media.
The new series of The Greatest Dancer started its auditions in January.
The first four episodes of the series saw dancers aged 7 and up perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience.
If 75 per cent of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them through to the callbacks where each coach selected a trio of acts for the live shows.
Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...
The Greatest Dancer Instagram and Twitter usernames
Cheryl
Lily & Joseph
Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official
Twitter username: @LilyJoseph
The Queens
Instagram username: @hellothequeens
Twitter username: @hellothequeens
Brothers of Dance
Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany
Oti
Dark Angels
Instagram username: @adadarkangels
Vale
Instagram username: @valedance27
Michael & Jowita
Instagram username: @michael_jowita
Twitter username: @JowitaMichael
Todrick
Ainsley Ricketts
Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts
Twitter username: @RickettsAinsley
Dancepoint
Instagram username: @dancepoint_team
Ryan Gibson
Matthew
Hannah Martin
Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg
Harrison Ellison
Instagram username: @harrisonellison19
Ross & Travis
Instagram username: @rossandtravis
The Greatest Dancer 2020 airs on BBC One on Saturday nights.
You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via the BBC iPlayer.