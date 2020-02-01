tellymix

The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Follow the The Greatest Dancer line up on social media

Posted by Josh Darvill
the greatest dancer 2020 contestants cuts - 8

Here's where to follow all The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants on social media.

The new series of The Greatest Dancer started its auditions in January.

The first four episodes of the series saw dancers aged 7 and up perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience.

If 75 per cent of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them through to the callbacks where each coach selected a trio of acts for the live shows.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

The Greatest Dancer Instagram and Twitter usernames

Cheryl

Lily & Joseph
Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official
Twitter username: @LilyJoseph

The Queens
Instagram username: @hellothequeens
Twitter username: @hellothequeens

Brothers of Dance
Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany

 

Oti

Dark Angels
Instagram username: @adadarkangels

Vale
Instagram username: @valedance27

 

Michael & Jowita
Instagram username: @michael_jowita
Twitter username: @JowitaMichael

 

Todrick

Ainsley Ricketts
Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts
Twitter username: @RickettsAinsley

Dancepoint
Instagram username: @dancepoint_team

Ryan Gibson

 

Matthew

Hannah Martin
Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg

Harrison Ellison
Instagram username: @harrisonellison19

Ross & Travis
Instagram username: @rossandtravis

 

The Greatest Dancer 2020 airs on BBC One on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via the BBC iPlayer.

